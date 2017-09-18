Fort Worth Harvey Shelter Closes Its Doors

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Three weeks after it first opened its doors to Hurricane Harvey victims, the Wilkerson-Greines Activity Center in Fort Worth is closing as a shelter.

Forty-seven people stayed at the shelter on Sunday night, but now, it’s empty. The cots have been packed up, and everyone is now at a hotel or headed home.

For three weeks, the Fort Worth shelter was a refuge for families left without a home or hope.

“A lot of frustration. Now knowing where we were gonna go from here,” said Denise Wiggins of Port Arthur.

Wiggins says she isn’t sure what’s waiting for her in Port Arthur. The family lost everything – except each other.

“It’s been frustrating for them because they can’t run around and play like normal,” said Wiggins. “The routine they’re used to has been adjusted.”

Mayor Betsy Price showed up to spread smiles and a bit of comfort. She said 14 families plan to stay in Fort Worth.

Buses will drive the others back home to an uncertain future.

Bryan Grogran of Port Arthur loaded donated supplies into a truck and is grateful his family found a safe place to stay.

“My little girl said to me, ‘Oh daddy, we’ve got to leave our home?’ She liked it in here, you know. I’m just thankful for all the people who came together,” said Grogran.

Catholic Charities is helping those who choose to stay in Fort Worth as well as housing solutions. Families will be given housing vouchers and will get help finding a new place to live.