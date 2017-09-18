CBS 11 NEWS THIS MORNING: Click Here To Watch The Newscast Live From 4:30 AM To 7:00 AM

Suspect Arrested After 2 Texas Deputies Shot, Survive

DE KALB (AP) — Authorities have captured a northeast Texas man after investigators say he shot two deputies checking reports of his house on fire.

The Bowie County Sheriff’s Office says both deputies were treated for minor injuries Sunday. Charges were pending against the homeowner.

Chief Deputy Jeff Neal says two deputies responded to a fire in De Kalb, 140 miles northeast of Dallas. The suspect allegedly didn’t want the fire extinguished, pointed a gun at officers, then drove away.

Neal says deputies drove through a field, got stuck and the suspect used his truck to ram their vehicle and shot the officers during an exchange of gunfire. He later crashed into another patrol unit, leading to more gunfire exchanged and his arrest.

The suspect was also hurt. Details weren’t immediately released.

