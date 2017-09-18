CBS 11 NEWS @ 4 & 5: Click Here To Watch The Newscast Live From 4:00 PM To 5:30 PM  

Governor Abbott Unclear About President Trump’s View On Young Immigrants

AUSTIN (AP) – Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has few words about President Donald Trump’s plan for young immigrants brought to the U.S. as children and living here illegally.

Abbott was asked Monday whether he was comfortable with Trump’s stance on deportation protections for 800,000 young immigrants, or if he was clear about the president’s intentions. He answered with one word: “No.”

Abbott was holding a press conference in Austin to announce staff changes.

Trump said last week he was “fairly close” to an agreement with congressional Democrats that would enshrine protections for young immigrants established by former President Barack Obama.

Trump had promised to end the Obama program. But he’s struggled openly with the question of what to do about this sympathetic group of young immigrants.

