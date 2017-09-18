Texas Grand Jury Indicts Ex-Teacher’s Aide Who Faked Cancer

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — A former North Texas teacher’s aide who faked having cancer and took a car and donations from staff and students has been indicted on a count of theft of property.
A Dallas County grand jury indicted 56-year-old Kevin MaBone last week.
Last year MaBone, who at the time was a teacher’s aide at Wilkinson Middle School in Mesquite, told school administrators he needed a few days off to have surgery for prostate cancer. When teachers and staff learned about his plight they rallied together and raised more than $11,000 and a local business donated a used car to help MaBone.
Officials later learned that the days off he requested for treatment coincided with dates he was scheduled to appear in federal court in West Virginia.
MaBone was convicted in that case of using a government credit card for fuel for his personal vehicle while previously working at the Job Corps Center in Charleston, West Virginia.
He was sentenced in February to six months in prison in that matter.
