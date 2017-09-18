Woman Shares Story Of Brutal Knife Attack In Downtown Dallas

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A woman is recalling the day she and her friends were the victims of a knife attack by a homeless man in downtown Dallas.

Vanessa Stepney said the attack was unprovoked and unexpected. She went from being confused to fearing for her life. Without having enough time to react, she had no other choice but to fight and run.

Stepney and her friends Krystle Seats and Love Seiber were visiting Dallas from Oklahoma and were taking Snapchat pictures downtown when a homeless man took notice.

“He immediately said, ‘I know what you’re doing. You’re the child of Satan, guys are going to go to Hell,’ and he’s grabbing for her cell phone,” said Stepney.

She said the man, identified as 22-year-old Brandon Holbert, started getting aggressive and that he then pulled out a knife.

“As soon as we saw the knife, everybody began to run again, and he’s running after them,” said Stepney.

Stepney said she got split up, and her girlfriends ran into a building and into an elevator with Holbert right behind them.

“He had them cornered inside the elevators. By the time I turned around and see that they went into the building. I reached the doors, there were two glass doors that were locked and would not open, so all I could see from the window was the elevator open and this man’s arm going in a stabbing motion and I couldn’t even see my friends,” said Stepney.

Seiber was punched and got a broken nose. Seats suffered far worse.

“[Seats] has a stab wound on the back of her neck. There’s one on her forehead and face. She has one on her chest. Four or five on her arms,” said Stepney.

The Snapchat picture she sent was from the hospital with what doctors call minor injuries.

“I have no words. It’s just a crazy situation,” cried Stepney.