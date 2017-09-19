Annexation Fight Intensifies In McKinney

McKINNEY (CBS11) – McKinney City Council members voted 4 to 3 on Tuesday night to grant authority to their city manager in continuing to negotiate tax breaks for 99 property owners who face annexation.

Those properties fall under what is known as the extraterritorial jurisdiction, or ETJ, located north of 380 and west of 75 in Collin County’s northwest quadrant.

Opponents of the annexation who showed up to protest the plan say they don’t want tax breaks.

Instead they want to be left alone as resident of the county and not forced to fall under McKinney’s taxes and ordinances.

They believe this latest vote further paves the way for McKinney leaders to continue their plan of annexation.

Collin County resident Shannon Blake is one of the 99 property owners fighting annexation.

“I’m disappointed in the Mayor. He ran on private property rights and I think we all thought we would preserve those private property rights,” said Blake.

McKinney council member for District 3, Scott Elliott spoke to the group directly in support of the annexation.

“I appreciate your comments and sympathize with your comments put your property has been in the growth pattern of McKinney for 20 or 30 years and maybe you bought it not knowing that but that doesn’t change what the city was planning on doing,” Elliott said.

A final vote on whether or not the city will annex the 99 properties could happen during the next council meeting scheduled for October.