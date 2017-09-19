CBS 11 NEWS @ 4 & 5: Click Here To Watch The Newscast Live From 4:00 PM To 5:30 PM  

Big 12 Boost: Baylor Gets Back 1,000-Yard Rusher And 2 DBs

WACO (AP) – Baylor will get a boost for its Big 12 opener Saturday against third-ranked Oklahoma with the season debuts of 1,000-yard rusher Terence Williams and two defenders who were expected to be starters.

WACO, TX – SEPTEMBER 02: Terence Williams #22 of the Baylor Bears celebrates his touchdown against the Northwestern State Demons in the first half at McLane Stadium on September 2, 2016 in Waco, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Bears coach Matt Rhule says Williams will be back in the lineup after missing the first three games while recovering from offseason shoulder surgery.

The coach also said Tuesday that senior safety Taion Sells has completed his three-game suspension for an unspecified offseason incident and cornerback Grayland Arnold is back after breaking his left arm during a preseason scrimmage.

Williams says he’s now 100 percent and intends to make up for the game he missed for the Bears (0-3). The junior ran for 1,048 yards and 11 touchdowns last season.

