Dallas County Marshals Out Of A Job Amid Accusations

DALLAS (CBS11) – Six Dallas County Marshals are out of a job.

Five of them are accused of working part-time jobs while they were still on the clock for the county.

Their supervisor resigned.

There’s no indication yet how long the alleged activity went on and how much money this may have cost Dallas County taxpayers.

But County Judge Clay Jenkins said cost isn’t the only concern.

“Security is probably the most important thing, nothing else matters if you can’t keep people safe,” said Jenkins.

Judge Jenkins said the five county marshals out of a job were supposed to help provide security at the county’s 54 buildings.

But four of them were fired and a fifth resigned.

Jenkins said, “The oversight of that was poor.”

CBS11 has learned the Dallas County DA’s office is considering whether to file criminal charges against them.

“Anytime that you’ve got people you are in charge of supervising, you should know where they are,” said Jenkins.

CBS11 has also learned there were three separate investigations into this matter. The first one was conducted by one of the marshals who was fired, and that he had cleared everyone of wrongdoing.

The second probe, conducted by the Sheriffs Department cleared some of the marshals. The third investigation was conducted by Arlington’s former police chief Theron Bowman.

When you are on the clock working an agency, your time is theirs,” said Catherine Torrez, a former police chief in Cockrell Hill. “But when you’re doing an off-duty job and you’re getting money from them to do work for whatever private entity it is, then your work is focused on them. It’s not fair.”

None of the former marshals has been charged.

CBS11 hasn’t spoken with the individuals but has requested all documentation in the case.