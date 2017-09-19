Facebook May Be Facing An ‘Era Of Accountability’

NEW YORK (AP) – Problems keep piling up for Facebook, and it’s unclear how long the internet giant will be able to brush them aside.

The world’s biggest social network has unwittingly allowed groups backed by the Russian government to target users with ads. That’s after it took months to acknowledge its outsized role in influencing the U.S. election by allowing the spread of fake news.

Now Facebook is under siege, facing questions from lawmakers and others seeking to rein in its enormous power. The company has turned over information on the Russia-backed ads to federal authorities investigating Russian interference in the U.S. presidential election.

Speculation is rife that Facebook executives, perhaps even including CEO Mark Zuckerberg, could be called to testify before Congress. Hearings could lead to new regulations on the company

