FC Dallas Midfielder Victor Ulloa Rattled, Family Touched By 7.1 Earthquake

FRISCO (CBSDFW.COM) – More than 100 are dead and the death toll could rise after a magnitude 7.1 earthquake rattled Mexico City.

Rescues crews on Tuesday night worked to dig survivors out who were trapped in the rubble.

For much of the evening, FC Dallas midfielder Victor Ulloa could not get in touch with one of his aunts in the Mexican capital.

“It’s hard to see. Hard to swallow. Couldn’t imagine being in it,” said Ulloa.

His family was right near the epicenter of a powerful earthquake that shook the area. It killed more than 100 people and trapped or injured many others.

“It’s crazy to think something like this, a natural disaster, could happen at any moment,” said Ulloa.

For much of Tuesday evening, no one could locate or find his Aunt Lucia.

“It was nerve racking. We were worried. We didn’t know if they were okay or not,” said Ulloa.

Ulloa’s father, who is also in Mexico right now with his grandmother, called him late Tuesday to let him know his aunt was evacuated from her home.

“You can’t brace for it,” said Ulloa. “It’s the worst thing when it catches you.”

Ulloa and the rest of the FC Dallas team just played a match right outside of Mexico City. He said the team is stunned.

“You got to be grateful for the things we have because we may never know what tomorrow may come,” said Ulloa.

As crews continue to sift through crumpled buildings, Ulloa can only hope others with missing family members get the same good news he received Tuesday night.

“These people lost everything. Everything they own, everything they have to their name,” said Ulloa. “It’s sad to see that something like this could happen to any of us. So help your neighbor.”

Governor Greg Abbott issued a statement on Tuesday night saying Texas will continue to offer any support to aid Mexico in their time of need.