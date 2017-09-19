The Foote Files: Sophie Ellis-Bextor

(CBS11) – This week’s blog is about a popular British pop/dance/electronica singer, Sophie Ellis-Bextor, who was made known to me for the first time the other day through our younger son.

Born in London in 1979, Ellis-Bextor first made her mark in 1997 as a teenage vocalist behind a British new wave band. After that gig ended, she determined that going solo was not going to work. She re-emerged in 2000 as a big time star with Italian DJ/producer Spiller. Spiller had just produced a disco number called “Groovejet (If This Ain’t Love) and was looking for a female talent. Once Sophie joined, the song sold millions and was a #1 hit on the singles charts around the world. So far she has released six albums, made appearances in several movies, was hired by cosmetics brand Rimmel as one of their new faces, and was a contestant on the BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing. She has also been an advocate for animal rights and energy conservation. She is married to bassist Richard Jones and has four children, all boys.

The song featured today is “I Believe.” Written by Ellis-Bextor and released on her first album in 2001, the lyrics goes like this:

“Hold me down

So I don’t leap onto the wall

With the fever of it all

That would encourage mayhem

They’re quite a rowdy crowd, do you think?

And I’m going to the peak of something

Lovely feeling, slippy breathing

Tell me how to break the news

There’s no way that I can loose my love and it’s taken over me

I feel as if this love could last forever

As if my luck and hope have found each other

I feel as if I should have known, together

We make good sense to me and I believe. “

So from 2001… Sophie Ellis-Bextor from her debut album… ”I Believe”