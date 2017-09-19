Inaugural Dallas Bike Ride Happens In November

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Cyclists will soon have a way of exploring Dallas on two wheels like never before.

Dallas Bike Ride, a 20-mile closed-road recreational bike ride, happens on Saturday, November 4, 2017.

It’s a family-friendly event where participants can ride leisurely and at their own pace.

The ride will take cyclists around the Design District, Bishop Arts District, Uptown and Downtown.

To see the entire course, click here.

“An event such as the Dallas Bike Ride encourages our community to embrace an active lifestyle and to enjoy hobbies, such as biking, which improves our overall well-being,” said Dr. Martin L. Koonsman, MD, FACS, President, Methodist Dallas Medical Center. “We are confident Dallasites will enjoy the opportunity to explore their city from a new vantage point, and we look forward to celebrating with the riders after their big accomplishment.”

The Methodist Dallas Finish Festival will take place at City Hall Plaza, the start and finish line of the Dallas Bike Ride.

Other activities will include a cool-down yoga session, a lounge area and photo booth and snacks along with a Kids’ Zone with family-friendly activities, food trucks a bike-valet, and fun activities for all ages.

The entertainment line-up is headlined by DJ Spinderella of Salt-N-Pepa. DJ Spinderella is a Grammy award winning DJ, producer, rapper, writer and mom.

Parking will be near City Hall Plaza and will be available for reservation/advance payment.

There will also be a pre-ride celebration in the packet pickup host community of Uptown Dallas Inc. at The Rustic on Nov 2 and 3.

It costs $60 to participate in the ride.

Bike rentals are available through official shop partner Richardson Bike Mart. Registration for kids ages 3-7 is free and youth ages 8 to 15 is half-price.

To register and for more information on the inaugural event, click here.