Most Wanted Fugitive From Dallas Arrested In Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (AP/CBSLA/CBSDFW) – A man who was named one of Texas’ 10 Most Wanted fugitives and is suspected in a series of violent home invasions has been arrested in California.

The Texas Department of Public Safety’s website said Tuesday that Christopher Ricardo Gonzalez was taken into custody in Los Angeles.

Gonzalez, who goes by the nickname “Little Chris,” was captured at the end of a foot chase following a two-mile police pursuit in the Woodland Hills neighborhood, CBS LA reports.

Texas officials say they tracked him down after he posted a video of himself showing off some of his guns on Instagram.

The 18-year-old Gonzalez had been named to Texas’ Most Wanted list in August. Authorities said he was among a group of suspects wanted for several home invasions in Dallas from October 2016 until February 2017.

Investigators say Gonzalez is affiliated with the Bloods street gang and was wanted by Dallas police on suspicion of aggravated robbery and engaging in organized crime.

His criminal history also includes the unlawful carrying of a weapon, terroristic threats and evading arrest.

