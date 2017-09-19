So Far, This Is The Driest September Ever In North Texas

Yesterday: High: 95; Rain: 0.00”; Normal High: 87; Normal Low: 66*
- Our last gasp of summer continues. Highs in the 90s.
- Chance of storms late tonight.
- Last measurable rain at DFW…August 27th (0.46”)…23 days w/o.
- Driest September EVER….0.06” 2014.
- Slow pattern change NEXT week.
- 98” above normal at DFW for 2017.
Today: Partly cloudy…continued warm. Scattered storms LATE…especially west of FTW. High: Mid 90s. Wind: South 10-20 mph.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, muggy and warm. Low: Mid to upper 70s. Wind: SSE 10-20 mph.
Tomorrow: Partly cloudy and continued hot. High: mid to upper 90s. Slight storm chance late. Wind: South 10-20 mph.
Thursday and Friday: Partly cloudy. Highs: Low to mid 90s.
Saturday-Sunday: Partly cloudy and continued warm. Highs: Near 90.
Monday. Partly cloudy and warm. High: Near 90.