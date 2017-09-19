Suspect Wanted In iPhone Sale Robbery

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Police are looking for a man accused of robbing someone at gunpoint for an iPhone.
Police said it happened in the 5800 block of Highland Hills Drive on September 14 around 2:00 p.m.
The suspect and the victim met through the social media app 5miles for the sale of the phone.
The victim was not injured.
Police describe the suspect as a black man 5’08”, 180 lbs, 18-25 years of age. He was last seen wearing a white tank top and black pants.
Anyone who recognizes this suspect, or has information on this crime, can call Detective Stokes at (214) 671-3444.
Those who wish to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at (214) 373-TIPS (8477).