Texas’ Castro Again Says He’s Not Planning Gubernatorial Run

Filed Under: Democrats, Gilberto Hinojosa, greg abbott, joaquin castro, Texas Governor

AUSTIN (AP) – U.S. Rep. Joaquin Castro is repeating that he has no plans to run for Texas governor despite the state’s Democratic Party chairman insisting last week that the congressman’s still considering it.

Castro, a San Antonio Democrat, said Tuesday at the state Capitol, “My plan is to run for re-election.” But he also called Texas Democratic Party Chairman Gilberto Hinojosa a “great friend” and simply laughed when asked if would definitively rule out a gubernatorial run.

Asked who might be encouraging him to run, Castro didn’t answer.

The Democrats haven’t won statewide office in Texas since 1994 and don’t yet have a viable candidate to challenge well-funded Republican Gov. Greg Abbott.

Asked if believes he is his party’s only option against Abbott, Castro said “absolutely not” but offered no alternatives.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Restaurant Week 365

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch