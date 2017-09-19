Texas’ GOP Speaker Calls For Removal Of Confederate Marker

AUSTIN (AP) — A powerful Texas Republican is calling for the removal of a Confederate marker in the state Capitol that rejects slavery as an underlying cause of the Civil War.
Republican House Speaker Joe Straus said Tuesday in a letter to state officials that the plaque is “blatantly inaccurate.” He says Texans aren’t “well-served by incorrect information about our history.”
The plaque titled “Children of the Confederacy Creed” was installed in 1959. It’s one of nearly a dozen Confederate monuments and markers around the Texas Capitol.
Straus becomes the most prominent Texas Republican to call for removing a Confederate marker. Republican Gov. Greg Abbott has said doing so won’t erase the past.
Last week in Dallas, a Robert E. Lee statue was removed at a park named for the Confederate general.
(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)