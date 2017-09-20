18-Year-Old Accused Of Repeatedly Raping 67-Year-Old Woman

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas police arrested a man accused of repeatedly sexually assaulting a woman over the course of several hours in Lake Highlands.

About 11:40 a.m. Wednesday, a neighbor found the 67-year-old woman crying and injured on the floor of her apartment in the 9900 block of Whitehurst Drive, near Interstate 635.

Right before she was found, an employee of the complex saw a man leaving the woman’s apartment. He followed the man and stayed on the phone with 911 until officers apprehended him in the 9700 block of Forest Lane, police said.

Corey Lindale Davis, 18, had some of the woman’s belongings with him when he was arrested. He did not admit to the allegations, police said.

The victim was transported to an area hospital for her injuries and a forensic exam. She said the man, who she did not know, had sexually assaulted her repeatedly over the course of several hours.

Video from the complex shows a man forcing the woman into her apartment about 12:40 a.m. and leaving around 11:15 a.m. the next day, police said.

Davis was charged with aggravated sexual assault. Lab technicians will check his DNA to see if it matches other offenses, however, there isn’t any indication he was linked to other sexual assaults.