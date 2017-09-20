40 Years Ago Today: Fonzie Jumped The Shark

If you’ve ever heard the phrase “jumped the shark,” this is where it came from!

On September 20, 1977, the popular television show Happy Days aired the infamous show (Episode 5.3) which shows the cooler-than-you character Arthur Fonzarelli (aka Fonzie, The Fonz) jumping over a shark cage.

It’s the Happy Days episode that had the national television audiences glued to the screen. According to IMDB, Richie Cunningham (Ron Howard) must choose either a 5-year Hollywood contract or college in Milwaukee while the Fonz (Henry Winkler) accepts the California Kid’s challenge to perform a dangerous water ski jump…over a shark!

 

 

