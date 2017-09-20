Chiefs Take Over Top Spot In AP Pro32 Poll; Falcons Are 2nd

CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook TXA 21 is the home of Court, Cash and Comedy! Court is in session weekdays with America’s Court […]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLDOfficeHours: 8:30am – 5:30pm M-F 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-219-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has […]
105.3 The FanOffice 8:30am – 5:30pm 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 Contest Rules Main Phone: 214-525-7000 On Air call or text : 877-881-1053 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, […]
CBS 11 NEWS THIS MORNING: Click Here To Watch The Newscast Live From 4:30 AM To 7:00 AM

Chiefs Take Over Top Spot In AP Pro32 Poll; Falcons Are 2nd

Filed Under: Dallas Cowboys, Football, Kansas City Chiefs, NFL, Pro Football, Pro32 Poll

NEW YORK (AP) — Of the eight teams off to 2-0 starts this season, perhaps the most impressive has been the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Chiefs went into Foxborough and handled the New England Patriots in the NFL’s regular-season opener and followed that up with a win over the Philadelphia Eagles in their home opener.

Because of that start, Kansas City grabbed the top spot in the latest AP Pro32 poll , which was released on Tuesday, receiving eight of 12 first-place votes for 378 points in balloting by media members who regularly cover the NFL.

“Alex Smith has never looked better, Justin Houston is healthy again and creating havoc with the pass rush, and the Chiefs have made a clear statement with wins over the Patriots and Eagles that they are to be taken very seriously,” Newsday’s Bob Glauber said.

The AFC West, which has three of the 2-0 teams, also has three teams in the top six of the AP Pro32.

The Atlanta Falcons moved up three spots to No. 2, and received one first-place vote, after routing the Green Bay Packers in their NFC championship game rematch on Sunday night.

“No signs of Super (Bowl) hangover,” said Fox Sports’ John Czarnecki.

The Oakland Raiders also received a first-place vote and jumped three places to No. 3. The Raiders are just ahead of the Pittsburgh Steelers, who received the remaining two first-place votes for 343 points.

“Pittsburgh’s defense has improved markedly after a few pedestrian seasons — as the Bears are about to discover,” said Ira Kaufman of SB Nation Radio.

New England, which earned its first win with a 36-20 rout of the New Orleans Saints, slipped a spot to No. 5, but is only a point out of fourth.

“Still not at championship level, but quickly working their way back after Week 1 blowout,” The Sporting News’ Alex Marvez said of the defending champs.

The Denver Broncos jumped up eight spots to No. 6 after pounding the Dallas Cowboys 42-17.

“The Broncos’ defense was excellent as per usual in a dominant win against Dallas, but the story so far this season in Denver is how explosive the offense has been,” said Jenny Vrentas of The Monday Morning Quarterback. “QB Trevor Siemian, in his second year as a starter, currently leads the NFL in touchdown passes.”

The Packers, who led the poll last week, dropped to No. 7 after their 34-23 loss to Atlanta. But they will get a chance to rebound when winless Cincinnati comes to Lambeau Field on Sunday.

The Baltimore Ravens, 2-0 in the AFC North along with the Steelers, moved four spots to No. 8. The Ravens open Sunday’s schedule when they take their dominating defense to London to face the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Detroit Lions, one of three NFC teams at 2-0 after topping the New York Giants on Monday night, jumped four spots to No. 9. The Lions host the Falcons in one of the marquee matchups on Sunday.

The Cowboys plummeted seven spots to round out the top 10.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Restaurant Week 365

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch