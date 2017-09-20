CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook TXA 21 is the home of Court, Cash and Comedy! Court is in session weekdays with America’s Court […]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLDOfficeHours: 8:30am – 5:30pm M-F 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-219-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has […]
105.3 The FanOffice 8:30am – 5:30pm 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 Contest Rules Main Phone: 214-525-7000 On Air call or text : 877-881-1053 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, […]

Dallas County Court Finds John David Battaglia Mentally Competent For Execution

Filed Under: Allan B. Polunsky Unit, Battaglia, court, Crime, Dallas, daughters, Death, Murder, Texas Court of Criminal Appeals
John Battaglia (credit: CBSDFW.COM)

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A judge has found convicted killer John David Battaglia, 62, mentally competent to be executed for murdering his two young daughters in 2001 as their mother listened on the phone, begging him to spare their lives.

eafd8ce332fd482fa5746aab2c66a99c Dallas County Court Finds John David Battaglia Mentally Competent For Execution

John Battaglia (credit: CBSDFW.COM)

In 2002, a Dallas county jury convicted Battaglia of capital murder for his role in the shocking killings. The same jury also sentenced Battaglia to death.

After he was convicted and sentenced, Battaglia was granted an automatic direct appeal. In 2005, the conviction and sentence were affirmed by the c. At that point, Battaglia had exhausted all of his state and federal appeals and was set for execution in March 2016.

However, the execution was halted to allow Battaglia to pursue his claim that he was incompetent to be executed. In November 2016, Battaglia was afforded a full and fair review of his incompetency claim. During that hearing Judge Robert Burns found Battaglia to be competent for execution. Battaglia’s attorney then pursued an appeal of Judge Burns’ ruling with the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals.

He remains confined to death row at the Allan B. Polunsky Unit in Livingston, Texas. A trial court will set a new execution date.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch