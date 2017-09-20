Deliberations Continue In Collin County Murder Trial

MCKINNEY (CBSDFW.COM) – Deliberations continue Wednesday in a Collin County murder trial. Jason Lowe is accused of killing his girlfriend, Jessie Bardwell, in May 2016. Her body was later found in a field near Farmersville. At the time, Lowe and Bardwell were living together in Richardson.

Investigators had reported finding blood and a bullet hole in Lowe’s car after his girlfriend’s body was discovered. Bardwell’s family in Mississippi grew suspicious and reported her as missing after they did not hear from her on Mother’s Day. Officers located her in a wooded area off of Highway 78. The 27-year-old woman’s body had been there for days.

Lowe took the stand on Monday and testified in his own defense. He claimed that the couple took the mind-altering drug GHB and were having sex in the shower when Bardwell fell and hit her head. Lowe said that they rested afterward, but Bardwell did not wake up.

Closing arguments in this case ended at about 6:45 p.m. on Tuesday night. Jury deliberations were halted for the evening, but are expected to resume on Wednesday. If he is convicted, Lowe could be facing a sentence of life in prison. He is also eligible for probation.

Lowe was also facing drug charges after officers discovered cocaine inside of his apartment. He had been arrested in 2015 for aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury. According to an affidavit, he allegedly attacked his former girlfriend, causing her to lose consciousness.