Duncanville High School On High Alert After Social Media Threat

DUNCANVILLE (CBSDFW.COM) – A picture circulated across social media Tuesday night has Duncanville High School on high alert today.
The picture appears to show a gun, in a box, along with the caption “don’t come to school tomorrow.”
Duncanville High principal Tia Simmons sent a message to parents late Tuesday night alerting them about the situation.
Simmons said that she and her administrative staff were in in “direct communication with local police as they work to identify the person who posted the message and determine the validity of it.”
Duncanville police and campus security will be taking extra security precautions as students arrive for classes.