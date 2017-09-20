Ex-Soldier Convicted Of Threatening Fort Hood Rampage

WACO (AP) — An ex-soldier from Texas has been convicted of making threats to go on a shooting rampage at Fort Hood.
A federal jury in Waco on Tuesday found Thomas Anthony Chestnut Jr. guilty of threatening a uniformed service member and using interstate communications to threaten injury. The 29-year-old Dripping Springs man could be sentenced to up to 15 years in prison on Dec. 1.
Trial evidence showed Chestnut called Fort Hood in February saying he was a former soldier wrongly accused of a crime. He said he’d shoot soldiers at the Army post if he didn’t receive back pay.
In 2009, 13 people were killed and 31 others wounded in a shooting at Fort Hood. Nidal Hasan, a former U.S. Army major, was convicted and sentenced to death in that shooting.
(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)