Fort Worth Police Looking For Cell Phone Store Robbers

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW) – Fort Worth Police are looking for the suspects that robbed two cell phone stores in less than a week.
Authorities say a man, approximately 5 feet 6 inches and 50 to 60 years old, robbed the Metro PCS stores located at 5500 Meadowbrook and 1201 Martin Luther King Freeway between 4:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m., on September 9 and 15.
Police say the man threatened employees with a weapon, took cash from both stores and fled the scene with a getaway driver.
The suspect was wearing a bright orange safety vest, dark pants, and turquoise/blue athletic shoes in one of the incidents.
Anyone with information on this suspect is asked to call 817-392-4381. Callers who wish to remain anonymous can call 817-469-TIPS.