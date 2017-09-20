Local Puerto Ricans Worried As Maria Bears Down On Island

IRVING (CBSDFW.COM) – The entire island of Puerto Rico is without power on Wednesday night after Hurricane Maria hit the area as a Category 4 storm.

The hurricane struck the island with winds clocked at 155 mph, knocking out most phone service for residents.

The strong winds ripped homes apart and heavy rains flooded many roads and yards.

Puerto Rican natives now living in North Texas are paying close attention to the massive storm’s impact on the island.

“It’s everything you know. It’s my life, my island,” said Rachell Martinez, a Puerto Rican native now living in Irving.

Martinez cannot get in touch with her family on the island. Every time she tries calling, the phone call drops. She is especially concerned about her aunt who is battling cancer.

“I don’t care about materials, my biggest concern is her,” said Martinez. “I mean we’ve seen hurricanes before but nothing like this. It’s destroyed.”

Martinez eventually got a surprise call from her uncle Jose Hernandez who road out Hurricane Maria from a shopping center.

“The noise sounded as a train or airplane was blowing, flying over us,” he described.

He too could not get in touch with hardly anyone on the island but did not want to move.

“I’m scared of what I’m going to find on the road. It’s not good. It’s not good,” said Hernandez. “There’s water all over the place and there’s trees all over the place.”

The call from her uncle gave Martinez hope the rest of her family and others in their beloved Puerto Rico will get through it unscathed.

“It’s a beautiful island and we’re going to stand up again and you’re going to be able to see it, I’m pretty sure about that,” said Martinez.