Man Found Guilty Of Killing Girlfriend Last May

RICHARDSON (CBSDFW.COM) – A jury has found Jason Lowe guilty of killing his girlfriend in May 2016. Police found Jessie Bardwell’s body in a field near Farmersville.

The sentencing phase got underway soon after the murder conviction on Wednesday afternoon.

Investigators had reported finding blood and a bullet hole in Lowe’s car after his girlfriend’s body was discovered. At the time of Bardwell’s disappearance, she was living with Lowe in Richardson.

Her family in Mississippi grew suspicious and reported her as missing after they did not hear from her on Mother’s Day.

Officers stated that cell phone data and some good detective work led them to Bardwell’s body, in a remote wooded area off of Highway 78.

The 27-year-old woman’s body had been there for days.

Lowe was also facing drug charges after officers discovered cocaine inside of his apartment. He had been arrested in 2015 for aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury.

According to an affidavit, he allegedly attacked his former girlfriend, causing her to lose consciousness.

