CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook TXA 21 is the home of Court, Cash and Comedy! Court is in session weekdays with America’s Court […]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLDOfficeHours: 8:30am – 5:30pm M-F 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-219-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has […]
105.3 The FanOffice 8:30am – 5:30pm 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 Contest Rules Main Phone: 214-525-7000 On Air call or text : 877-881-1053 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, […]

Newlywed Evacuees Waiting On FEMA Aide: ‘We Lost It All, Please Help’

Filed Under: Aide, car, Dallas, Derick and Sara Killian, help, home, Hurricane Harvey, mayor, Money, shelter

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Newlyweds Derick and Sara Killian are two of the 200 Harvey evacuees staying in a new Dallas shelter.

Representatives for the city estimate half of those evacuees will make North Texas their new, permanent home.

But the Killians said FEMA still hasn’t helped them.

The closing of the Dallas mega-shelter marks another milestone for the couple from Port Arthur.

After staying there for three weeks, the North Dallas shared ministries have placed them in a hotel temporarily.

“Relief, relief. We were so glad to finally have some privacy and be in a room by ourselves, shower when we want, eat when we want,” said Derick.

He and his wife lost everything when Hurricane Harvey ripped through the south Texas coast.

They evacuated to Dallas, where they were hired by a management plant in Arlington.

“I was very exciting,” said Sara of the job fare they attended. “She actually told me… she said, ‘I will hire you. Go get your husband, if he wants to work, I will hire both of you right now,’ “

The couple receives their first pay check this week. But they still don’t have a car or a home.

“We need the help to be able to stay somewhere. I don’t understand. We lost it all, please anybody, help,” pleaded Derick.

To help the Killians and others like them, the City of Dallas is relying on more than $1 million in private donations to the mayor’s disaster relief fund, which will help evacuees with transportation and housing.

“It’s not just us. We’re one story of many people out here trying to re-start,” said Derick.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch