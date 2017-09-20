CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook TXA 21 is the home of Court, Cash and Comedy! Court is in session weekdays with America’s Court […]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLDOfficeHours: 8:30am – 5:30pm M-F 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-219-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has […]
105.3 The FanOffice 8:30am – 5:30pm 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 Contest Rules Main Phone: 214-525-7000 On Air call or text : 877-881-1053 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, […]

No ‘Panic’ From Witten And 1-1 Cowboys

By Mike Fisher
Filed Under: Dallas Cowboys, Jason Witten, Mike Fisher, NFL

By Mike Fisher

FRISCO (105.3 The Fan) – Two weeks into this NFL season, there are 13 teams with 1-1 records. That’s befitting this “.500 league,’’ as is an obvious offshoot: 100 percent of the 32 teams are within a game of .500.

gettyimages 488180010 e1443821021219 No ‘Panic’ From Witten And 1 1 Cowboys

ARLINGTON, TX – SEPTEMBER 13: Jason Witten #82 of the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium on September 13, 2015 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Among the 1-1 clubs are your Dallas Cowboys, who suffered a 42-17 loss to the Denver Broncos that is causing some observers to wonder about everything from Dallas’ talent to its “want-to’’ to its ability to ever win again.

Luckily, nobody in the locker room is actually thinking that way.

“A bad day at the office,’’ Dez Bryant said after what was admittedly a jarring loss for a team that was favored to win the NFC East (and probably still is), a team that in the last few years has been the NFC’s best road club, a team that boasts a centerpiece in Ezekiel Elliott, who was held by the Broncos to eight yards on nine carries.

So as the Cowboys return to The Star today to begin prepping for Monday’s visit to Arizona (yet another NFC contender with a 1-1 mark), what is the mindset?

”We’ll get back to work,’’ leader Jason Witten said. “We know what we’re capable of doing.’’

But what about the talent, the effort, the odds, the ability?

“This team,’’ emphasized Witten, “won’t panic.’’

More from Mike Fisher
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch