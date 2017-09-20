No ‘Panic’ From Witten And 1-1 Cowboys

By Mike Fisher

FRISCO (105.3 The Fan) – Two weeks into this NFL season, there are 13 teams with 1-1 records. That’s befitting this “.500 league,’’ as is an obvious offshoot: 100 percent of the 32 teams are within a game of .500.

Among the 1-1 clubs are your Dallas Cowboys, who suffered a 42-17 loss to the Denver Broncos that is causing some observers to wonder about everything from Dallas’ talent to its “want-to’’ to its ability to ever win again.

Luckily, nobody in the locker room is actually thinking that way.

“A bad day at the office,’’ Dez Bryant said after what was admittedly a jarring loss for a team that was favored to win the NFC East (and probably still is), a team that in the last few years has been the NFC’s best road club, a team that boasts a centerpiece in Ezekiel Elliott, who was held by the Broncos to eight yards on nine carries.

So as the Cowboys return to The Star today to begin prepping for Monday’s visit to Arizona (yet another NFC contender with a 1-1 mark), what is the mindset?

”We’ll get back to work,’’ leader Jason Witten said. “We know what we’re capable of doing.’’

But what about the talent, the effort, the odds, the ability?

“This team,’’ emphasized Witten, “won’t panic.’’