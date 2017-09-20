CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
Police Release Sketch Of Violent Trinity Trails Naked Bicyclist 

Filed Under: Assault, cops, Crime, Jogger, Naked Bicyclist, nude, Trinity Trails, Violence
Do you recognize this man? Call detective at 817.392.4359 if so. (photo credit: Fort Worth Police Dept.)

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Police have released a sketch of the man they say shed his clothes, hopped on a bicycle naked then chased down a jogger before jumping off and assaulting her on Saturday.

A witness saw the man sitting on a bench on the Trinity Trails near the 1800 block of Rogers Road at 5:45 p.m. on Saturday. He removed his shorts and rode a bicycle naked westbound from Rogers Road, just north of Texas Christian University, police said.

“Must be somebody on drugs being crazy,” said Greg Cassels, who lives nearby.

Officers responded to calls regarding the naked man, but couldn’t find him.

At 6:12 p.m., a female jogger crossed paths with him as he headed east on the south side of the Trinity Trails path, just west of Edwards Ranch Road. She saw him sitting down near a low water crossing, turned around and ran westbound in the opposite direction. But the naked man chased the jogger and assaulted her.

“He hit her a couple of time in the head and kicked her a couple of times. The female was fighting for her life and was able to escape,” said Fort Worth police officer Daniel Segura.

The jogger ran away into a subdivision on Overton Woods where she called police. The woman is expected to recover from her injuries

Fort Worth Police are asking the public’s help finding the suspect. They described him as a white male, approximately 5 feet 10 inches tall with a thin, fit build,  short brown hair, but no body hair.

Anyone with information on this suspect is asked to call 817.392.4359.

