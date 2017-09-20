Police Release Sketch Of Violent Trinity Trails Naked Bicyclist 

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Police have released a sketch of the man they say shed his clothes, hopped on a bicycle naked then chased down a jogger before jumping off and assaulting her on Saturday.

A witness saw the man sitting on a bench on the Trinity Trails near the 1800 block of Rogers Road at 5:45 p.m. on Saturday. He removed his shorts and rode a bicycle naked westbound from Rogers Road, just north of Texas Christian University, police said.

“Must be somebody on drugs being crazy,” said Greg Cassels, who lives nearby.

Officers responded to calls regarding the naked man, but couldn’t find him.

At 6:12 p.m., a female jogger crossed paths with him as he headed east on the south side of the Trinity Trails path, just west of Edwards Ranch Road. She saw him sitting down near a low water crossing, turned around and ran westbound in the opposite direction. But the naked man chased the jogger and assaulted her.

“He hit her a couple of time in the head and kicked her a couple of times. The female was fighting for her life and was able to escape,” said Fort Worth police officer Daniel Segura.

The jogger ran away into a subdivision on Overton Woods where she called police. The woman is expected to recover from her injuries

Fort Worth Police are asking the public’s help finding the suspect. They described him as a white male, approximately 5 feet 10 inches tall with a thin, fit build, short brown hair, but no body hair.

Anyone with information on this suspect is asked to call 817.392.4359.