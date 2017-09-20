CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
Trial Opening For Man Accused Of Plotting To Kill Blogger

Filed Under: AFDI, American Freedom Defense Initiative, Curtis Culwell Center, Deadly Shooting, Garland, garland police department, islam, muslim, Pamela Geller, Religion

BOSTON (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — A Massachusetts man accused of participating in a plot to behead conservative blogger Pamela Geller for the Islamic State group is going on trial in federal court.

Authorities say 27-year-old David Wright, of Everett, plotted with Rhode Island resident Nicholas Rovinski and another man in 2015 to kill Geller, who is from New York. The plot was never carried out.

Rovinski, of Warwick, pleaded guilty to conspiracy charges last year. Wright faces charges including conspiracy to provide material support to a designated foreign terrorist organization and conspiracy to commit acts of terrorism transcending national boundaries.

Geller angered Muslims when she organized a Prophet Muhammad cartoon contest in Garland in May of 2015.  It featured adaptations of the Islamic prophet. The event turned deadly when two suspects opened fire outside the Curtis Culwell Center during the exhibit.

The suspects pulled up to the front of the center with assault rifles and fired shots at a Garland Independent School District security guard. The unarmed guard, later identified as Bruce Joiner, was struck in the leg.

Garland police Officer Greg Stevens, who was standing with Joiner, returned fire with his service pistol and killed both men.

