Vigil Held For 8 Mass Shooting Victims In Plano

PLANO (CBSDFW.COM) — Several dozen people filled McCall Plaza in Plano for a vigil Wednesday night.

They came together to mourn the mass killings of 8 people gunned down at a football game watch party.

Plano police say the tragedy was the result of domestic violence.

The gunman, Spencer Hight was estranged from his wife Meredith Hight. Investigators said the shooter showed up unannounced at Hight’s home where she was hosting a group of friends watching the Dallas Cowboy’s football game.

At the vigil Wednesday night Plano’s mayor Harry LaRosilere said, “I think what we want to accomplish is a sense of awareness. Let’s not forget those who passed and not let their lives be past in vain.”

The vigil not only honored the victims, but also shed a strong light on fighting domestic violence.

Victim’s advocates said reports of domestic violence in Plano are up double compared to last year.

“This is a problem that we all need to be involved with. We all need to be aware of,” said Jim Malatich, CEO of Hope’s Door and New Beginnings.

It’s a reality that was not lost on the mourners who came to pay their respects.

Plano resident Ben Matthews added, “This is a tragedy that happened in Plano, but this doesn’t define Plano. I think what defines Plano is the community coming together in response to this and really come along side to one another.”