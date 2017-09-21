2 Workers Die When Crane Topples On Dock In Texas

GALVESTON (AP) — Authorities say two workers were killed and another hurt when a crane fell on a marine dock in Southeast Texas. collapse

Jaree Fortin, a spokeswoman for the city of Galveston, says investigators are trying to determine the reason the crane toppled over at Pelican Island on Wednesday morning. Fortin says foul play is not suspected.

The two were already dead when emergency responders arrived at the scene.

Authorities have not released the names or other details about the victims.

Authorities say the crane operator suffered minor injuries and was taken to a hospital.

