Damontre Moore Ready To ‘Pedal’ Into Cowboys Lineup

By Mike Fisher

FRISCO (105.3 The Fan) – Pass-rusher Damontre Moore says as a newly-activated member of the Dallas Cowboys, he feels “like I can hit the ground running.’’

But first, he’ll hit the streets of Frisco, pedaling.

“I started in the NFL five years ago,’’ Moore tells me, “but I just bought my first house. It’s here in Frisco. It’s close to work. So sometimes I ride my bike to and from (The Star). It’s right where I need to be.’’

Maybe Dallas is right where Moore, 25, a native of Rowlett and a product of Texas A&M, needs to be after a tumultuous start to the former third-round pick’s career. Moore previously played for the Giants, Dolphins, Raiders and Seahawks, bumping into behavioral issues along the way, including the DWI arrest last December as a member of the Seahawks that led to the now-served two-game suspension with the Cowboys.

“One thing I’m most proud of,’’ Moore tells me, “is that when I’ve made a mistake, I’ve not only owned up to it — I’ve learned from it, and tried to never make that same mistake again.’’

The Cowboys are impressed with how Moore is working on his focus and his mood. Maybe the frequent bike rides from his new house to The Star contribute to that mood control … though it might be a startling sight for motorists to see the 6-4, 260-pounder with the “Bet On Myself’’ ball cap and the “Bred To Play’’ tattoo its origin being his boyhood love of dogs) whizzing up Legacy Drive.

“I’m in the best shape of my life,” said Moore, who during his two weeks off has been allowed via NFL rules to continue to work out with the team. “I’ve been learning. I feel like I’ve become more of a student of the game. It’s about improving each and every year. … I feel like this will be the best year of my career.”

Moore has 10 career sacks in four seasons. He had 5.5 sacks with the Giants in his second NFL season. He’s got friends in the building who believe that with playing time — at right defensive end or maybe inside on passing downs — he can challenge team sack leader Tank Lawrence (off to a great two-game start with 3.5 sacks) on the stat chart.

Moore credits strength and conditioning coordinator Mike Woicik with keeping him in shape, credits defensive coordinator Rod Marinelli with challenging him in the football classroom, and is proud of having been mentored in the offseason by Broncos star Von Miller and Cowboys icon DeMarcus Ware.

“We learned from each other,” Moore said. “Everybody talked about what they look at in film and how they approach the game. You just try to pick up little tools and traits from everybody.”

During Week 1, Moore watched the win over the Giants at his house, accompanied by friends and family who celebrated his Sept. 11 birthday. For Week 2’s watching party, it was a small group at the house, including his fiancee Tiara Robinson and four other friends, anguishing over Broncos 42, Cowboys 17.

This week? The friends and family stay home. The bicycle stays in the garage. Damontre Moore is going to Arizona for Monday Night Football.

“I just want to contribute something,’’ Moore says. “If I can go out there and do what I can do, everything will take care of itself. … I can’t wait!’’