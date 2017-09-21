Ezekiel Elliott: Frustration Is No Excuse For My Lack Of Effort

By: Josh Clark

FRISCO (105.3 The Fan) – Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott admitted to reporters Thursday that he didn’t give enough effort on quarterback Dak Prescott’s two interceptions in a loss to the Denver Broncos on Sunday.

Elliott was candid with the media after practice and admitted he displayed a lack of effort on the plays.

“I guess you could say it looked like that (having a lack of effort). I was just very frustrated but that’s no excuse for the lack of effort I showed on tape. I just can’t do that, you know, being a guy that people count on, I can’t put that type of stuff on film.”

Elliott was later asked if it was uncharacteristic of him to not give full effort on a play.

“That’s definitely not me. That’s definitely not the type of player I am … Definitely not who I am for this team, and I just can’t do that,” Elliott said.

Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett said Monday that he would address Elliott’s effort with the running back at some point.

“Obviously, you want guys to pursue the ball and get the guy on the ground,” Garrett told Shan and RJ on 105.3 The Fan. “Those things happen sometimes and we’ll coach our guys to play the right way.”

“On those takeaways, it’s really, really important that everybody gets there and everybody somehow, someway does everything they can to get the guy on the ground. We’ll address that with everybody on our team,” Garrett added.

Elliott confirmed he spoke with coach Garrett but didn’t get into what was said.