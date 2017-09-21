Halloween Display In East Tennessee Prompts Sheriff’s Department Warning

EAST TENNESSEE (CBSDFW.COM) – An elaborate and somewhat graphic Halloween display caught the attention of the Greene County, Tennessee Sheriff’s Department.
Someone put what looks like the lower part of a man’s body up against a closed garage door complete with fake blood spatter.
Deputies looked into the matter and saw it was just a joke.
To try to avoid future calls to the department about this, the Greene County Sheriff’s Department put the picture on its Facebook page with the post:
ATTENTION EVERYONE!!! For those of you driving on Chuckey Pike in Greene County: THIS IS A HALLOWEEN DECORATION! Do NOT call 911 reporting a dead body. Instead, congratulate the homeowner on a great display.