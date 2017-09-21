Parents On Alert After Kids Approached In Hurst & Grapevine

CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook TXA 21 is the home of Court, Cash and Comedy! Court is in session weekdays with America’s Court […]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLDOfficeHours: 8:30am – 5:30pm M-F 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-219-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has […]
105.3 The FanOffice 8:30am – 5:30pm 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 Contest Rules Main Phone: 214-525-7000 On Air call or text : 877-881-1053 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, […]
CBS 11 NEWS THIS MORNING: Click Here To Watch The Newscast Live From 4:30 AM To 7:00 AM

Parents On Alert After Kids Approached In Hurst & Grapevine

By Brittany Jeffers
Filed Under: Abduction Attempt, Grapevine, Harrison Lane Elementary School, Heritage Elementary School, Hurst, Stranger Danger

HURST (CBSDFW.COM) – Parents across North Texas are on alert after some suspicious behavior was reported near two elementary schools. Students claimed that strangers either approached them or offered them a ride home. The most recent case happened near Harrison Lane Elementary School in Hurst.

Police said that a 9-year-old girl from that Hurst school was walking home on Tuesday afternoon. She reported that a man in a black van was watching her for a little bit, and then began to come toward her on foot. She was able to run away and was not harmed at all.

However, a separate but similar incident was also reported in Grapevine. Parents from Heritage Elementary School were told about a possible child abduction attempt after a 10-year-old boy reported suspicious behavior. He said that a man offered him a ride home. Police are investigating the claim.

Authorities do not have a good description of either suspect, or evidence to suggest that the cases are connected.

Meanwhile, parents have organized a plan to stand guard outside after the bell rings. The Grapevine-Colleyville Independent School District has applauded their efforts. “I think every neighborhood in this area should take chairs out and do this,” stated parent Robin Browne. “One child taken can affect an entire community.”

“For these parents to hear about this incident and mobilize to serve as extra eyes in the neighborhood, it says a lot,” explained Rick Hadley with the GCISD, “and we are grateful for their support. The school district is also bringing in extra personnel to monitor children at the end of the day.

“Some children have working parents. They walk home. I see it every day,” added parent Dotty Ponder. “They should feel safe. They should have no worry about coming or going to school.”

Police have asked that anyone with additional information, or those who see something suspicious, to report it right away.

More from Brittany Jeffers
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch