Last Days Of Summer Remain Hot In North Texas

Yesterday: High: 99; Rain: 0.00”; Normal High: 86; Normal Low: 65*
- Last days of summer remain hot.
- Heat Index near 105 today.
- Fall begins Friday at 3:22pm, won’t feel like it.
- Last measurable rain at DFW…August 27th (0.46”)…25 days w/o.
- Slow pattern change NEXT week. Rain and cooler temperatures.
- 77” above normal at DFW for 2017.
Today: Partly cloudy, continued hot and humid. Isolated showers, especially south of I-20. High: Upper 90s. Heat index 105 degrees. Wind: South 10-20 mph.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, muggy and warm. Low: Mid to upper 70s. Wind: SSE 10-20 mph.
Tomorrow: Morning clouds, afternoon sun. High: Low to mid 90s.. Wind: South 10-15 mph.
Saturday-Sunday: Partly cloudy and continued warm. Highs: Lower 90s.
Monday: Partly cloudy and warm. Slight chance of a storm (west). High: Near 90.
Tuesday and Wed.: Mostly cloudy. Good chance of storms. Slow moving cold front approaches. Highs: 80s.