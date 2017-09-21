Officer Shoots, Kills Suspect At Apartment Complex In Rockwall

ROCKWALL (CBSDFW.COM) – An aggravated assault suspect was shot and killed by a Rockwall Police officer Thursday.
The officer was not hurt.
The shooting happened at the Bent Creek Apartments in the 300 block of Lake Meadows Drive.
Police said shortly before noon, Rockwall Police responded to a family violence call involving an aggravated assault at the apartments.
Responding officers found the suspect in his vehicle in a parking lot.
Rockwall Police said the suspect began to ram his vehicle into police vehicles, and an officer on the scene shot the suspect.
The suspect was rushed to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. He has not yet been identified.
The incident remains under investigation by the Texas Rangers and the Rockwall Police Department Internal Affairs unit.
The officer involved has been placed on administrative leave per departmental policy.