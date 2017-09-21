Rangers Release New Renderings Of Globe Life Field

ARLINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) – The Texas Rangers have released more details for their new ballpark.

Groundbreaking for Globe Life Field will begin September 28, HKS Architecture Firm announced Thursday.

The park will have 41,000 seats as compared to the 48,000 seating capacity at the Rangers current home, Globe Life Park.

Representatives from HKS say the two biggest drivers for Globe Life Field is transparency and asymmetry. Transparency is an important characteristic of architecture that is open and receiving in quality, while asymmetry is a response to inherent characteristics of baseball and all sports.

You can see the club’s vision for this kind of feel in their new renderings.

The Rangers wanted to create a ballpark where you can see the field from all three decks of play. According to HKS, the new ballpark will be the only stadium in Major League Baseball with an upper concourse that extends all the way around the park.

Another element the architects wanted to keep in the new park are the arches, which they say has a historical significance to Texas.

Concourses will offer a view to the field which current park does not offer. pic.twitter.com/GpkaCJA2a2 — Jared Sandler (@SandlerJ) September 21, 2017

The future billion-dollar climate-controlled stadium deal will keep the Texas Rangers in Arlington at least through 2054.

Half of the money for the new stadium comes from the city, the other half from the Rangers.

Last November, Arlington voters approved the extension of a half-cent sales tax, 2 percent hotel-occupancy tax and 5 percent car-rental tax for the new Rangers stadium.

That revenue previously went to defray Arlington’s $155 million debt on its share of the cost of AT&T Stadium, the home of the NFL’s Dallas Cowboys.

The stadium should be completed in time for the 2020 MLB season.