With Statue Removed, Lee Park’s Name Likely To Go Next

DALLAS (CBS11) – Robert E. Lee Park in Dallas is expected to revert to its original name, after a special session of the city’s Park and Recreation Board Friday.

Dating as far back as the 1890’s, the property was known as Oak Lawn Park.

The city renamed it Lee Park after the statue’s arrival in 1936.

Board chair Bobby Abtahi said, with the statue’s removal, the time is right to change the park’s name, too.

If approved, the measure would temporarily lift a six-year moratorium on the city has had on naming parks.

It would also approve up to $40,000 in related expenses.

The biggest cost, Abtahi said, would likely be changing the granite sign with the park name in front of the now empty pedestal.

The Lee Park & Arlington Hall Conservancy, which has begun informally referring to itself simply as “the Conservancy” oversees the care and management of the park.

In a statement Thursday, it “thanked city leadership for moving forward to restore the park’s name.”

“Much has happened in the last few weeks here at our urban oasis…” said Gay Donnel, president and CEO of the Conservancy. “The Lee statue was removed, and the Mayor’s Task Force continues (to) debate all of the issues related to Confederate monuments. Nevertheless, the Conservancy is ready to begin planning for the future and talking to our neighbors about the vacant space left after the statue’s departure.”

The Oak Lawn Park name would, for the immediate future, technically be a placeholder, until the city adopts a new policy for approving park names, sometimes Abtahi expects will happen by the end of the year.