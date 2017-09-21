Tasha’s KRLD To Do List September 21-24, 2017

There is a Flights of Our Fathers Air Show this Saturday (9/23) in Terrell, Texas featuring flights by vintage aircraft (P-51 Mustang “Pecos Bill”, Stearman open cockpit biplanes), and dizzying aerobatic performances (Greg Howell’s MiG -17F, Russell Husbands’ Pitts S-2B, Carl Best – T-6G, Dave Honaker’s Super Decathlon, Falcon Flight precision teams and others). There will be displays of vintage and military aircraft (helicopters, too), kids’ activities, WW II re-enactors, speakers, car and motorcycle shows and rides on vintage aircraft available for purchase.

Dr. Thomas Allen will discuss the life and legacy of one of World War One’s most famous heroes, Captain Eddie Rickenbacker, at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, September 21, at the Allen Public Library, 300 N. Allen Dr. Capt. Rickenbacker shot down 26 German planes, the American record until World War II. Call 214-509-4911. Free.

Texas cannonball Freddie King electrified the world with his music. Eric Clapton, Leon Russell and a host of other Texas bluesmen cited Freddie’s music as influences on their careers. Listen to a reunion of members of the legendary Freddie King band and the Wanda King Blues Revue Band perform a rousing evening of blues music at 7:30 p.m. Friday, September 22, at the Allen Public Library, 300 N. Allen Dr. Free. Call 214-509-409-4911.

The Cool Thursdays Concert series at the Dallas Arboretum tonight features LeFreak. (9/21)

Pumpkins, Squash and Gourds, Oh My! Autumn at the Dallas Arboretum Fall Festival Returns with The Wonderful Wizard of Oz theme this Saturday the 23rd and running through November 22. For the 12th year, Autumn at the Arboretum includes the nationally acclaimed Pumpkin Village featuring pumpkin houses and creative displays utilizing more than 90,000 pumpkins, gourds and squash along with hay bales and cornstalks.

If you face the challenges of care giving for a loved one, don’t miss Newsradio 1080 KRLD’s Second ‘Sandwich Generation’ Forum & Resource Expo at InterContinental Dallas Hotel – 15201 Dallas Parkway, Addison, Texas presented by Humana. This Saturday’s (9/23) event will give you the advice, solutions, compassion, and community you need to make the rights decision for you and your loved ones. Join us for a wonderful day of information and conversation as we address the issues facing today’s sandwich generation… a generation of people who care for their aging parents while supporting their own children.

McKinney Oktoberfest runs Friday through Sunday at Historic Downtown McKinney. (9/22-24)

Fort Worth Oktoberfest is at Panther Island Pavilion today through Saturday. (9/21-23)

The Plano Balloon Festival is Friday through Sunday at Oak Point Park and Nature Preserve. (9/22-24)

Cutting Edge Haunted House kicking off the Halloween season this weekend (9/15). They’ll be open through November 4.

Dark Hour Haunted House kicks off Friday (9/22) and runs through October 31.

Fearafobia opens up Friday (9/22) and runs through November 4.

Dan’s Haunted House 2017 opens Friday (9/22) and runs through October 29 in Lake Dallas.

Hangman’s House of Horrors opens Friday (9/22) and runs through November 4.

Moxley Manor Haunted House opens Saturday (9/23) and runs through October 31.

Reindeer Manor Halloween Park opens Saturday (9/23) and runs through October 31.

Sublime with Rome and The Offspring are playing the Toyota Music Factory Friday. (9/22)

Charley Pride is playing Arlington Music Hall Friday. (9/21)

Dallas Fire Fest is Saturday (9/23) at the Dallas Firefighters Museum. The event will be held on Commerce and Exposition Avenues across from Fair Park. Firefighter teams will race antique style hose carts for bragging rights and trophies as the FireFest Hose Cart Race Champions. There will be a Live Band under the Big Tent throughout the afternoon…Neighborhood cafes, restaurants and other area businesses will be open for everyone’s enjoyment. Sparky the Fire Dog will be a special guest…Giant Fire Truck Slide N Bounce…Face Painting, Chalk the Street, Games & Prizes.

The Southwest Classic: Arkansas vs Texas A & M is Saturday at AT&T Stadium. (9/23)

The Allen Bridal Show is Sunday at the Allen Event Center. (9/24)

Luke Bryan is playing the Starplex Saturday night. (9/23)

The Rockers for Rescue Concert with Gary Hoey at Poor David’s Pub is Friday. (9/20) Musicians from all over the country and Canada are donating various items that will be raffled and auctioned to help raise funds for those affected by Hurricane Harvey through the American Red Cross.

Kansas and Starship are playing the Levitt Pavilion for the Performing Arts Saturday. (9/23)