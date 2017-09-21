Texas Task Force 1 Heads To Caribbean To Help After Hurricane Maria

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — They’re answering the call to help and doing what they are best known for.

A federally trained group of 27 first responders and search and rescue professionals known as Texas Task Force 1 were activated by FEMA and are heading to the hardest hit areas in the Caribbean devastated by Hurricane Maria.

Landon Stallings is the planning team manager for Texas Task Force 1.

“What we expect to find is damaged infrastructure, no power, no water,” he said.

Stallings added the team will be primarily used for reconnaissance and search and rescue missions.

Many of these team members were the same rescuers that worked tirelessly during Hurricane Harvey relief efforts in Houston.

They’ve had a week and half of rest and spent the last two days getting ready to deploy to either Puerto Rico or the island of St. Corix.

Stallings said they will be ready to take on what will undoubtedly be another challenging mission.

“There is nobody that is going to be on that plane in the morning that would rather be anywhere else.”

The team will leave from Carswell Airfield at the Naval Air Station Fort Worth Joint Reserve Base in the early hours on Friday morning.