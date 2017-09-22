Big Tex, Extra Security In Place As Preparations Continue For State Fair

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – With just one week away from the State Fair of Texas, Dallas police are working to keep crowds safe, but some people couldn’t resist a sneak peek.

Booths and rides are still being set up, but some families arrived a week early to snap a picture with their favorite mascot.

Big Tex is back and ready to greet an estimated 100,000 fairgoers a day.

With one week out, there’s still a lot of unfinished business such as boxes to unpack and buildings to construct.

“The fairgrounds are always a buzz with things going on. If you look in the Texas auto show area, buildings have been constructed just for the 24-day run of the fair, so a lot of that is being finalized,” said Karissa Condianis, vice president of public relations for the State Fair.

Condoianis says she expects more police officers this year. She couldn’t reveal the exact numbers but says more off-duty officers have been hired.

The State Fair expects to pay $1 million for security and traffic control.

Attendees like Marysol Robledo are excited for the State Fair and have been going to fair since they were little.

Robledo is excited to introduce her daughter to fried happiness and the rides.

With a 95-gallon hat and a boot size at a whopping 96, it’s hard to stack up to Big Tex. He hopes you get a “Texas Strong” button to match his!

The “Texas Strong” buttons will be sold to raise money for Harvey relief efforts.

“We printed 100,000 of them. Our hope is to sell out. We had 2.4 million people come to the fair last year. So we thought 100,000 was attainable,” said Condoianis.

The button will cost just $2.00 and can be bought at the fairgrounds where ever Big Tex merchandise is sold.