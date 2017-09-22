CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
Bob Dole Hospitalized For Low Blood Pressure

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – Former Republican presidential candidate and U.S. Senate Majority Leader Bob Dole is hospitalized for low blood pressure, according to a Dole spokesperson.

Marion Watkins said in an email Friday that the 94-year-old former Kansas senator has been hospitalized since Sept. 13 at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center outside Washington, D.C.

She says he was admitted after a routine checkup. She says his low blood pressure is being treated with medication.

gettyimages 632186226 Bob Dole Hospitalized For Low Blood Pressure

WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 20: Former US Senator Bob Dole arrives for the Presidential Inauguration of Donald Trump at the US Capitol on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. Donald J. Trump will become the 45th president of the United States today. (Photo by Saul Loeb – Pool/Getty Images)

Dole’s wife, former North Carolina Sen. Elizabeth Dole, tweeted a request for prayers. He then tweeted that he hopes to be home in a few days, “sipping a cosmo.”

Dole served in Congress for 35 years. He left the Senate in 1996 for his campaign against President Bill Clinton.

Congress recently voted to award him a Congressional Gold Medal.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

