Bob Dole Hospitalized For Low Blood Pressure

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – Former Republican presidential candidate and U.S. Senate Majority Leader Bob Dole is hospitalized for low blood pressure, according to a Dole spokesperson.
Marion Watkins said in an email Friday that the 94-year-old former Kansas senator has been hospitalized since Sept. 13 at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center outside Washington, D.C.
She says he was admitted after a routine checkup. She says his low blood pressure is being treated with medication.
Dole’s wife, former North Carolina Sen. Elizabeth Dole, tweeted a request for prayers. He then tweeted that he hopes to be home in a few days, “sipping a cosmo.”
Dole served in Congress for 35 years. He left the Senate in 1996 for his campaign against President Bill Clinton.
Congress recently voted to award him a Congressional Gold Medal.
