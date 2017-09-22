Dallas Leaders Continue To Scrub City Of Confederate Tributes

CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook TXA 21 is the home of Court, Cash and Comedy! Court is in session weekdays with America’s Court […]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLDOfficeHours: 8:30am – 5:30pm M-F 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-219-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has […]
105.3 The FanOffice 8:30am – 5:30pm 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 Contest Rules Main Phone: 214-525-7000 On Air call or text : 877-881-1053 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, […]
CBS 11 NEWS @ 6: Click Here To Watch The Newscast Live From 6:00 PM To 6:30 PM

Dallas Leaders Continue To Scrub City Of Confederate Tributes

By Robbie Owens
Filed Under: City Of Dallas, Confederate monument, Confederate War Memorial, Mayor's Confederate Monuments Task Force., Pioneer Plaza, Robert E. Lee statue

DALLAS (CBS11) – Whether it’s “rewriting history,” as critics have claimed, or putting Dallas’ past in perspective, it’s clear what started with the removal of the monument to Robert E. Lee isn’t over.

The Confederate War Memorial at Pioneer Plaza will also be targeted for removal.

“I think we will never be a world class city if we allow confederate monuments that are not relics of history; but, racist propaganda to continue to sit on city property,” says Sara Mokuria.

Mokuria represents District 2 on the Mayor’s Confederate Monuments Task Force.

She was one of 11 members of the task force voting on Friday to recommend to the council that the monument which pays tribute to Texas soldiers who died during the civil war be moved.

Monuments, however, are not the only tributes to the Confederacy targeted for change.

Dallas’ Park and Recreation Board Friday morning voted to return Lee Park to its original name: Oak Lawn Park. It’s a temporary change, though, until the park which once paid tribute to Robert E. Lee is permanently renamed. The name changes comes one week after the Lee monument at the park was removed.

“They rewrote history when they put this up,” says Lee Daughtery, who says he has lived in the area for 14 years. “It was a subjugation. It was a signal to black Americans that white supremacy still reigned. I’m happy to see the beginning of the dismantling of it here in Dallas and across this nation.”

Dallas’ newfound conscience, however, could be costly.

City staffers estimate that it could cost some $800,000 for the Confederate War Memorial to be removed.

So Buddy Apple, representing District 1 on the monument task force, voted ‘no’. He recommended using the money to instead, “create an educational space there where it already sits.”

Apple encouraged the task force to turn what had been a tribute to the confederacy into a place with additional monuments and plaques that would tell a more complete history of the confederacy– including slaves, freed blacks and Native Americans.

Nevertheless, the majority of the task force recommended that the war memorial be moved.

Other recommendations from the task force include the renaming of several streets that currently honor confederate generals: Lee, Cabell, Gano, Beauregard and Stonewall.

Removing the monuments and changing street names are all costly endeavors. But, Michael Waters, representing District 14 said, “We have these conversations about beauty and money,” said Waters, “I don’t hear as many conversations about justice and morality. Price tag is never too great to do what’s right.”

More from Robbie Owens
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch