Federal Court To Hear NFL Arguments In Ezekiel Elliott Case

(CBSDFW.COM) – A federal court has agreed to hear arguments from the NFL to suspend Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott.
The hearing is scheduled to happen on Monday, October 2 in the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals.
This means Elliott will continue to play in the two games leading up to the hearing.
The Cowboys play the Arizona Cardinals this Monday night and the Los Angeles Rams at home on Sunday, Oct. 1.
The NFL wants to suspend Elliott for six games for violating the league’s domestic violence policy.