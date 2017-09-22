CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
Miller Baffled By Low Hit From Cowboys WR Brown

Filed Under: Dallas Cowboys, Denver Broncos, Football, NFL, Noah Brown, Von Miller

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) – Von Miller says he’s baffled by Cowboys wide receiver Noah Brown’s low hit on him Sunday.

The Broncos linebacker pushed through Brown’s block on the game’s second snap and Brown got up and dived at Miller’s knees as Denver’s star chased down Ezekiel Elliott on a hand-off from Dak Prescott.

Miller shook off the hit to have a monster game in Denver’s 42-17 win , but he has dealt with soreness in his left knee this week.

“My stance is as a player I’ve always tried to take care of my players on my football team and opponents as well, whether it’s the quarterbacks, receivers, the running backs. So, when it’s the other way around, it’s just baffling,” Miller said Thursday after returning to practice full-time following a limited practice Wednesday.

“But you can’t really spend too much time on it,” Miller added. “Everybody’s situation in the National Football League is different. Everybody doesn’t have the same outlook that I have and some of my comrades in the National Football League (have). Everybody doesn’t see it that way. Everybody doesn’t play the game like I play the game. You’ve got to respect that.”

gettyimages 848639610 Miller Baffled By Low Hit From Cowboys WR Brown

(credit: Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

Earlier in the week, Broncos coach Vance Joseph declined to criticize the Cowboys wide receiver for his low hit, saying, “I saw it. It wasn’t called. I’m OK with it.”

Miller shook off the low hit and finished the afternoon with two sacks, five quarterback hits, two tackles for loss and a pass breakup.

