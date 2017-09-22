Plus Size Model Search Coming To Dallas

NEW YORK, New York (CBSDFW.COM) – A nationwide plus size or “size inclusive” model search is making a stop in Big D next month.

This project is “giving a voice to millions of American women who represent the vast majority, and who are often ignored by the mainstream fashion industry,” according to Universal Standard, the direct-to-consumer brand for women size 10-28.

Nordstrom will host the pop-up in Dallas October 18-21 at NorthPark Center from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Other markets include Seattle, San Francisco, Chicago, Washington D.C., and Los Angeles.

“We’re working hard to represent a broader range of sizes for our customers by bringing them the best possible product including exclusive and limited distribution brands,” said Tricia Smith, Nordstrom executive vice president and general merchandise manager of women’s and designer apparel. “We believe this partnership with Universal Standard will give us the opportunity to better serve our customers and shine a light on the need to be more inclusive.”

In addition to the six cities hosted by Nordstrom, Universal Standard will be traveling to Portland, Austin, Houston, St. Louis, Columbus and New York to hold its own pop-ups and events.

Universal Standard said in a news release Friday, it will also be conducting a model search throughout the duration of the road trip to find the faces of its next campaign in partnership with The Lions Model Management, a boutique modeling agency whose clients include Irina Shayk, Kate Upton, Cameron Russell, Stella Maxwell, and Karen Elson.

Top contenders from the search will be flown to New York to meet with executives from The Lions for the opportunity to be considered for a contract with the agency.

The Lions says it’s pursuing a vision of change in the industry, looking beyond measurements to find individuals who have unique qualities, empowering them to pursue their passions, and helping them build extraordinary careers.

“A size 6 woman never had better taste, she just had better options,” says Alexandra Waldman, Cofounder and CCO.

“A vast majority of American women have been living in absurd exclusion based on size. There is no reason for any woman to think ‘I can’t participate in the style I want because my body is bigger.’ We are saying, ‘now you can!’” explained Polina Veksler, Cofounder and CEO.

“The Lions mission is to empower women in fashion and effect positive change in the industry and we’re happy to partner with Universal Standard to help increase the visibility of a group representing about 100 million women in the U.S. alone,” said Julia Kisla, CEO and managing partner, The Lions. “We look forward to meeting the top contenders from across the nation and to potentially expanding our roster.”

Here are the cities and dates for all of the model searches:

Seattle (Sept. 8-11), Portland (Sept. 16), San Francisco (Sept. 21-24), Los Angeles (Sept. 29-Oct. 1, 5-6), Austin (Oct. 11-12), Houston (Oct. 14-15), Dallas (Oct.18-21), St. Louis (Oct. 23), Chicago (Oct. 26-29), Columbus (Oct. 31), Washington D.C. (Nov. 3-5), New York (Nov. 7-8)