North Texas Students Trek South To Help Another Football Team

WYLIE (CBSDFW.COM) – It was their first game and Rockport-Fulton High School was not even playing on their own field.

Hurricane Harvey left the towns of Rockport and Fulton along with their high school devastated.

“The damage was bad, really bad in some places,” said Justin Bogaards, a wide receiver for the Rockport-Fulton Pirates. “Some people don’t even have homes anymore.”

Rockport-Fulton has not won a game this season.

Little does the other team know, the Pirates had reinforcements on Friday night… Pirates from the North.

“I think it’ll give us that little boost you know,” said Bogaards. “It’ll help us to play harder.”

Students and teachers from Wylie High School packed up and set their sails south. They trekked more than 400 miles to pledge their support.

“They’re the same team as us, just miles and miles away. So to me, they’re my brothers,” said Chance Miller, a Wylie H.S. football player.

While they’re donating $5,000, equipment and a t-shirt cannon, the real treasure was in their voices.

“The greatest gift you can give anybody is time and that’s what we’re doing,” said Principal Virdie Montgomery of Wylie High School.

After being hit so hard by Harvey, Rockport-Fulton players and coaches said the support helps them heal and keep fighting.

“It kind of opens your eyes when you’re a part of something like this of how many great people there are in the world,” said Coach Jay Seibert of Rockport-Fulton High School.

A total of 166 students and 22 teachers made the journey from Wylie to the Gulf.

The Pirates won their first game 29-0 against Ingleside.